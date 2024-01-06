Richmond and Saint Bonaventure meet in conference matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mika Adams-Woods and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies visit Neal Quinn and the Richmond Spiders in A-10 play.

The Spiders are 7-0 in home games. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Bonnies are 1-0 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Bonnies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Quinn is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Adams-Woods is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

