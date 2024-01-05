Richard leads Florida against No. 6 Kentucky after 22-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) at Florida Gators (10-3) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the No. 6…

Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) at Florida Gators (10-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats after Will Richard scored 22 points in Florida’s 97-72 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Gators have gone 6-0 at home. Florida leads the SEC with 42.5 points in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 9.8.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Kentucky is eighth in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game led by Rob Dillingham averaging 4.5.

Florida averages 86.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 73.4 Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Gators. Samuel is averaging 15.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 68.2% over the last 10 games for Florida.

Dillingham is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

