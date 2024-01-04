Rice’s 21 lead Monmouth over Towson 51-43 in CAA opener

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Xander Rice scored 21 points as Monmouth beat Towson 51-43 on Thursday night in…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Xander Rice scored 21 points as Monmouth beat Towson 51-43 on Thursday night in the Coastal Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Rice shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line for the Hawks (8-6). Jaret Valencia scored nine points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added three blocks. Jack Collins had six points and shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers (7-7) were led in scoring by Christian May, who finished with 12 points. Dylan Williamson added seven points and four assists for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

