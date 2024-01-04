Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rice's 21 lead Monmouth…

Rice’s 21 lead Monmouth over Towson 51-43 in CAA opener

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Xander Rice scored 21 points as Monmouth beat Towson 51-43 on Thursday night in the Coastal Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Rice shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line for the Hawks (8-6). Jaret Valencia scored nine points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added three blocks. Jack Collins had six points and shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers (7-7) were led in scoring by Christian May, who finished with 12 points. Dylan Williamson added seven points and four assists for Towson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up