Rice visits Tulane after King’s 22-point game

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulane Green Wave (9-3) New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Rice…

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulane Green Wave (9-3)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Rice Owls after Kolby King scored 22 points in Tulane’s 94-64 win against the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Green Wave have gone 7-1 at home. Tulane has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 1-2 away from home. Rice is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Tulane makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Rice has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is scoring 16.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Max Fiedler is averaging 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.