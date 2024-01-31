Rice visits Memphis after Jones’ 24-point performance

Rice Owls (7-13, 1-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 4-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (7-13, 1-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 4-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Rice Owls after David Jones scored 24 points in Memphis’ 97-88 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 in home games. Memphis is eighth in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 4.8.

The Owls have gone 1-6 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Memphis’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.8 points for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Travis Evee is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.