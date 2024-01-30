Rice visits Memphis after Jones’ 24-point outing

Rice Owls (7-13, 1-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 4-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Rice Owls (7-13, 1-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 4-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Rice Owls after David Jones scored 24 points in Memphis’ 97-88 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 in home games. Memphis ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 2.2.

The Owls are 1-6 against conference opponents. Rice is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Memphis’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 73.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 75.8 Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 21.8 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tigers.

Travis Evee averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

