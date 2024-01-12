Rice takes on South Florida after Evee’s 25-point showing

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5, 1-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5, 1-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the South Florida Bulls after Travis Evee scored 25 points in Rice’s 89-82 overtime loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls are 7-2 on their home court. South Florida has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 0-2 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 3.6.

South Florida’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than South Florida allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Evee is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

