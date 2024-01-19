Rice leads Washington State against Cal

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-12, 2-5 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-12, 2-5 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the California Golden Bears after Myles Rice scored 35 points in Washington State’s 89-75 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 5-5 in home games. Cal ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.5.

The Cougars are 4-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Cal averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Rice is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

