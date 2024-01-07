Rice leads Monmouth against Northeastern after 21-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Xander Rice scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 51-43 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks have gone 5-1 at home. Monmouth gives up 71.4 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Monmouth averages 69.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 73.6 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Monmouth allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Chris Doherty is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Masai Troutman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

