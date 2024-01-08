Rice leads Monmouth against Northeastern after 21-point game

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Xander Rice scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 51-43 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks are 5-1 in home games. Monmouth is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Northeastern averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Monmouth’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The Hawks and Huskies square off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Chris Doherty is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Masai Troutman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.