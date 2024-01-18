Rice leads Monmouth against Drexel after 34-point game

Monmouth Hawks (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-6, 5-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons…

Monmouth Hawks (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-6, 5-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Drexel Dragons after Xander Rice scored 34 points in Monmouth’s 94-83 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Dragons are 6-1 in home games. Drexel is the top team in the CAA averaging 37.1 points in the paint. Amari Williams leads the Dragons scoring 9.1.

The Hawks are 2-2 against conference opponents. Monmouth has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drexel’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Jakari Spence is averaging six points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Rice is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.