Rice leads Boise State against San Jose State after 22-point outing

Boise State Broncos (9-4) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (9-4) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Max Rice scored 22 points in Boise State’s 85-63 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Spartans are 5-1 in home games. San Jose State scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Broncos are 0-1 in road games. Boise State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

San Jose State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Boise State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Broncos match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Chibuzo Agbo is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

