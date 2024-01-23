Rice hosts No. 22 Florida Atlantic after Davis’ 34-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-4, 5-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-11, 1-4 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-4, 5-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-11, 1-4 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida Atlantic takes on the Rice Owls after Johnell Davis scored 34 points in Florida Atlantic’s 112-103 overtime win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Rice Owls are 5-4 on their home court. Rice is eighth in the AAC in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Max Fiedler paces the Rice Owls with 9.4 boards.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 5-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 7.0.

Rice averages 73.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.0 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.5 more points per game (84.1) than Rice gives up to opponents (75.6).

The Rice Owls and Florida Atlantic Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 9.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rice Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Rice.

Alijah Martin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Atlantic Owls, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 53.1% and averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.