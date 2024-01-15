Rice faces Charlotte, looks to stop 4-game skid

Charlotte 49ers (9-7, 3-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-10, 0-3 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice enters…

Charlotte 49ers (9-7, 3-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-10, 0-3 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing four in a row.

The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Rice is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The 49ers have gone 3-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Rice averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and 49ers match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.