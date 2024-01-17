Rhode Island visits Venning and Saint Bonaventure

Rhode Island Rams (9-7, 3-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-5, 1-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rhode Island Rams (9-7, 3-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-5, 1-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Chad Venning scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-74 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 5-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 3-0 in conference matchups. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 7.8.

Saint Bonaventure scores 73.9 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 72.8 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 8.2 more points per game (74.5) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (66.3).

The Bonnies and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venning is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bonnies. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 14.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

House is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Rams. Luis Kortright is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.