Rhode Island hosts Cohen and UMass

UMass Minutemen (11-4, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-7, 2-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutemen (11-4, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-7, 2-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits the Rhode Island Rams after Josh Cohen scored 24 points in UMass’ 81-65 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams have gone 7-2 at home. Rhode Island is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Minutemen are 2-1 in A-10 play. UMass is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Rhode Island averages 73.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 70.3 UMass allows. UMass averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Minutemen match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is averaging 13.9 points for the Rams. Cam Estevez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Cohen is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

