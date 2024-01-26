Rhode Island faces George Mason on 3-game losing streak

Rhode Island Rams (9-10, 3-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (14-5, 3-3 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (9-10, 3-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (14-5, 3-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 in home games. George Mason has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 3-3 against conference opponents. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

George Mason averages 72.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 75.3 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.2 more points per game (72.9) than George Mason gives up (65.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Polite is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Patriots. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.