Rhode Island faces George Mason on 3-game losing streak

Rhode Island Rams (9-10, 3-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (14-5, 3-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -10; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island comes into the matchup with George Mason after losing three straight games.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 at home. George Mason averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rams are 3-3 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 16.5 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Patriots.

Jaden House is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.