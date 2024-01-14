Reynolds scores 32 as Green Bay takes down Cleveland State 79-71

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 32 points and Green Bay beat Cleveland State 79-71 on Sunday. Reynolds…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 32 points and Green Bay beat Cleveland State 79-71 on Sunday.

Reynolds added five assists for the Phoenix (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Foster Wonders shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Elijah Jones scored 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Vikings (11-8, 4-4) were led by Tristan Enaruna, who recorded 22 points and six rebounds. Cleveland State also got 20 points from Jayson Woodrich. In addition, Tujautae Williams had 18 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

