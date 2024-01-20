Reynolds, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks square off against the Duquesne Dukes

Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 1-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 1-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Duquesne will play on Saturday.

The Hawks are 8-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 0-4 in A-10 play. Duquesne is eighth in the A-10 with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 5.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.