Reynolds leads Green Bay against Wright State after 32-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Wright State Raiders after Noah Reynolds scored 32 points in Green Bay’s 79-71 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Wright State averages 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Phoenix are 6-2 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 19.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Foster Wonders averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is shooting 56.2% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 87.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

