Reynolds leads Green Bay against Wright State after 32-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -9.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the Wright State Raiders after Noah Reynolds scored 32 points in Green Bay’s 79-71 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Raiders have gone 5-2 at home. Wright State leads the Horizon League averaging 42.2 points in the paint. Tanner Holden leads the Raiders scoring 11.3.

The Phoenix are 6-2 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Jones averaging 4.8.

Wright State scores 84.9 points, 18.9 more per game than the 66.0 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 47.0% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Foster Wonders is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 7.4 points. Reynolds is shooting 56.2% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 87.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

