Reynolds leads Green Bay against Northern Kentucky after 30-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-9, 5-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30…

Green Bay Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-9, 5-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Noah Reynolds scored 30 points in Green Bay’s 88-81 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 7-1 at home. Northern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 7-2 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 12.6 assists per game led by Reynolds averaging 4.6.

Northern Kentucky averages 74.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.8 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 68.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.5 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Norse and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Bradley is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Elijah Jones is averaging nine points and 6.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Reynolds is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.