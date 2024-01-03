Reynolds leads Green Bay against Detroit Mercy after 27-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Detroit Mercy Titans after Noah Reynolds scored 27 points in Green Bay’s 78-61 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans have gone 0-3 at home. Detroit Mercy averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 3-1 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Elijah Jones averaging 6.6.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Reynolds is averaging 19.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Phoenix. Jones is averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.