Reynolds and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks visit conference foe Rhode Island

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-3) at Rhode Island Rams (6-7)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Rhode Island in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Rhode Island ranks fourth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 2.6.

The Hawks are 1-2 on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Rhode Island makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is averaging 14.1 points for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.