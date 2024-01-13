Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 0-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 0-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 88-85 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 2-1 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Ramblers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Philip Alston is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.