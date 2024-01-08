Reneau leads Indiana against Rutgers after 23-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Malik Reneau scored 23 points in Indiana’s 71-65 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-1 at home. Rutgers averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Rutgers’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana scores 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than Rutgers allows to opponents (64.2).

The Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Simpson is averaging 9.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Reneau is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Kel’el Ware is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

