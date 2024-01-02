Reneau leads Indiana against Nebraska after 34-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Malik Reneau scored 34 points in Indiana’s 100-87 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Cornhuskers are 9-1 in home games. Nebraska scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 15.1 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.5.

Nebraska makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Indiana averages 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than Nebraska allows (65.5).

The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Galloway is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists for the Hoosiers. Reneau is averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.