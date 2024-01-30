Reneau and Indiana host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -1; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Malik Reneau scored 21 points in Indiana’s 70-62 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-2 at home. Indiana is second in the Big Ten with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Reneau averaging 11.7.

The Hawkeyes are 4-5 against conference opponents. Iowa is sixth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Freeman averaging 2.4.

Indiana’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ben Krikke is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 17.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

