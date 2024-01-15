Reilly scores 23, Sacred Heart beats Le Moyne 80-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joey Reilly had 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-73 win against Le Moyne on Monday night.…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joey Reilly had 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-73 win against Le Moyne on Monday night.

Reilly shot 7 for 9 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Pioneers (9-10, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Aidan Carpenter scored 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Alex Sobel had nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Kaiyem Cleary led the way for the Dolphins (6-11, 1-2) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Darrick Jones Jr. added 10 points for Le Moyne. In addition, Nathan McClure finished with nine points.

