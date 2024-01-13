Reilly scores 23 as Sacred Heart takes down LIU 89-55

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 23 points as Sacred Heart beat LIU 89-55 on Saturday. Reilly shot 9…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 23 points as Sacred Heart beat LIU 89-55 on Saturday.

Reilly shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Pioneers (8-10, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Kyle McGee scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Aidan Carpenter was 4-of-5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Eric Acker led the Sharks (3-12, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six assists. LIU also got 15 points from Tana Kopa. Ahmed Essahaty also had 10 points.

