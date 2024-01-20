Reilly and Sacred Heart host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 3-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 3-1 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 3-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 3-1 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Joey Reilly scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-73 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 at home. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 3-1 against NEC opponents. Wagner averages 64.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Sacred Heart makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Wagner averages 64.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 72.2 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

The Pioneers and Seahawks face off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sobel is averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 7.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Seahawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

