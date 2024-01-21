Reilly and Sacred Heart host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 3-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 3-1 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 3-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 3-1 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -4.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Joey Reilly scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-73 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 at home. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Brendan McGuire averaging 2.9.

The Seahawks are 3-1 in conference matchups. Wagner averages 64.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Sacred Heart’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Seahawks meet Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.