Reilly and Sacred Heart host Le Moyne

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-10, 2-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-10, 1-1 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Le Moyne Dolphins after Joey Reilly scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 89-55 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins are 4-1 in home games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Kaiyem Cleary leads the Dolphins with 5.4 boards.

The Pioneers are 2-1 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Sobel averaging 2.8.

Le Moyne averages 73.1 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.1 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 73.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.5 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

The Dolphins and Pioneers face off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Sutherland is averaging 14.1 points for the Dolphins. Cleary is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Nico Galette is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Sobel is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

