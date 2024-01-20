Reid’s 22 lead Youngstown State past Detroit Mercy 105-64

DETROIT (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 22 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit Mercy 105-64 on Saturday night. Reid shot…

Reid shot 8 for 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Penguins (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League). EJ Farmer was 6 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Brandon Rush had 17 points and shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-20, 0-9) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Edoardo Del Cadia added 17 points and three steals for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Jayden Stone finished with seven points and two steals. The loss was the Titans’ 20th in a row.

Both teams next play Thursday. Youngstown State visits IUPUI and Detroit Mercytakes on Milwaukee on the road.

