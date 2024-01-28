Reid’s 21 lead Saint Peter’s past Siena 63-52

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Latrell Reid’s 21 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Siena 63-52 on Sunday. Reid was 9-of-21 shooting…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Latrell Reid’s 21 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Siena 63-52 on Sunday.

Reid was 9-of-21 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (11-7, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Roy Clarke scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Brent Bland had nine points and shot 3 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Zek Tekin led the Saints (3-17, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Giovanni Emejuru added 11 points and eight rebounds for Siena. Sveinn Birgisson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

