Reid leads Youngstown State against Oakland after 20-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Ziggy Reid scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 81-71 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-2 at home. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon League with 12.9 assists per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 3.0.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Oakland scores 74.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 70.6 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 7.1 more points per game (81.4) than Oakland gives up to opponents (74.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Oakland.

Reid is averaging 13.2 points for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

