Reid and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on conference foe Siena

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-7, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-16, 2-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-7, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-16, 2-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Saint Peter’s in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Saints are 2-6 in home games. Siena has a 0-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Peacocks are 6-2 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Siena is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Peacocks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Courtney averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Sean Durugordon is averaging 23 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Corey Washington is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

