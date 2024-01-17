Reeves and No. 8 Kentucky host Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 97-92 overtime loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 at home. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 39.1 rebounds. Tre Mitchell leads the Wildcats with 8.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference play. Mississippi State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Kentucky averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Sheppard is averaging 12 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.1 points. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.