Reeves and No. 8 Kentucky host Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 90-77 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Kentucky averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Reed Sheppard with 4.2.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 against conference opponents. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 4.5.

Kentucky makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Georgia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is shooting 51.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats. Sheppard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

