Raynaud, Stanford Cardinal to visit Ellis, USC Trojans

Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maxime Raynaud and the Stanford Cardinal visit Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans in Pac-12 action Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 4-2 at home. USC averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinal have gone 2-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

USC’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than USC allows.

The Trojans and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Jared Bynum is averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Cardinal. Raynaud is averaging 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.