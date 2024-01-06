RayJ Dennis scored 18 points as No. 18 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 75-70 in OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — RayJ Dennis scored 18 points and Langston Love added 17 as No. 18 Baylor ended Oklahoma…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — RayJ Dennis scored 18 points and Langston Love added 17 as No. 18 Baylor ended Oklahoma State’s five-game winning streak with a 75-70 overtime win Saturday in the Big 12 conference-opener for both teams.

Yves Missi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-2), who shot 47.2% from the field and outscored the Cowboys 15-10 in the extra period.

Dennis missed a jumper with one second left in regulation and the score tied 60-60 to send the game to overtime. The Bears’ second leading scorer hit a floater off the glass to give the visitors a 69-67 lead in OT then fouled out on the Cowboys’ next possession.

Bryce Thompson made both free throws to tie the game with 1:27 left. Baylor took a 71-69 lead on two free throws by Jalen Bridges with 45 seconds left and was never threatened.

“That’s a Big 12 game, that’s what they’re like,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “For all our new guys, I told them welcome to the Big 12 because that’s what you get each and every night.”

The Cowboys shot just 4-of-20 from 3-point range (20%). Baylor, which came in leading the country in 3-point shooting percentage (44.8%), was even worse, connecting on 2 of 15 from beyond the arc (13.3%).

The Bears found success closer to the basket, outrebounding Oklahoma State 40-31 —including 16-5 on the offensive glass — and outscoring the Cowboys 50-36 in the paint.

“We came in as the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the country,” Drew said. “I don’t think we’re leaving that way. We couldn’t buy a bucket from 3. Credit Oklahoma State for a really good defense.

“With our team, I think the biggest thing was the offensive glass. Really proud of how our guys were able to battle and compete when we’re not making shots.”

Baylor has won 15 of its last 18 games against Oklahoma State (8-6), including nine straight in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The home fans got loud after Oklahoma State drew to within 52-49 on a fastbreak dunk by Brandon Garrison with 8:28 remaining.

They got louder after Quion Williams tied the game with a 3-pointer and took a 54-52 lead on a layup by Thompson with 6:49 left.

Two foul shots and a dunk by Garrison put the Cowboys up 60-56 with 1:56 left.

Dennis, however, answered with a 3-pointer and was fouled. He added the free throw to make it 60-60.

Garrison scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Javon Small added 17 points and Thompson had 15 points for Oklahoma State.

Baylor led 31-27 at halftime behind the play of Love, who gave the Bears a spark with 10 points off the bench. Small paced the Cowboys with 12 points in the first half, including two 3s.

“I think we have a talented group. We’re young. We make some young mistakes at times,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “But to watch those guys compete the way they did today, it gets me excited. I’m ready to go back to practice. I want to help these guys get better, help them win the next game they go out and play.”

UP NEXT

Bears: Host BYU on Tuesday night.

Cowboys: Visit Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

