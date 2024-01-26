Rawls and the New Mexico State Aggies visit conference foe Louisiana Tech

New Mexico State Aggies (9-11, 3-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 4-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-11, 3-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 4-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Rawls and the New Mexico State Aggies take on Isaiah Crawford and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in CUSA play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 3-2 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Femi Odukale averaging 8.0.

Louisiana Tech makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). New Mexico State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Louisiana Tech allows.

The Bulldogs and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Robert Carpenter is averaging 10.3 points for the Aggies. Odukale is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

