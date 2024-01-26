Range leads Alabama State against Prairie View A&M after 20-point game

Alabama State Hornets (9-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 2-3 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (9-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 2-3 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Isaiah Range scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 72-55 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.6.

Prairie View A&M scores 70.4 points per game, equal to what Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Antonio Madlock is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hornets. Range is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

