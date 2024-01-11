Scuffle erupts, players ejected at end of Radford’s 69-58 win against Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Longwood’s Szymon Zapala was among several players ejected at the end of the game against Radford,…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Longwood’s Szymon Zapala was among several players ejected at the end of the game against Radford, which the Highlanders won 69-58 on Thursday night.

Zapala and DaQuan Smith got tangled up going for a rebound with 31 seconds left in the game. Zapala wrapped both arms around Smith and pushed him away, which lead to more shoving by players on both teams and ejections

Smith led Radford with 21 points on 8 for 13 shooting for the Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South Conference). Kenyon Giles shot 8 for 15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Chandler Turner finished with nine points.

Walyn Napper scored 20 points for the Lancers (13-5, 1-2), while Zapala had 11 points and six rebounds.

