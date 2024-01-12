Radford visits Winthrop following Smith’s 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-6, 3-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-6, 3-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces the Winthrop Eagles after DaQuan Smith scored 21 points in Radford’s 69-58 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Winthrop has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 4.8.

Winthrop averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Highlanders. Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

