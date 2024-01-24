Radford visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 29-point outing

Radford Highlanders (12-8, 2-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (12-8, 2-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Radford Highlanders after Drew Pember scored 29 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-77 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. UNC Asheville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 2-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 2.9.

UNC Asheville averages 81.5 points, 11.5 more per game than the 70.0 Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.