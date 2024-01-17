Radford plays Gardner-Webb after Turner’s 33-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-7, 1-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-7, 1-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Chandler Turner scored 33 points in Radford’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders are 5-1 in home games. Radford ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.2 assists per game led by Kenyon Giles averaging 2.8.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-2 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Radford scores 73.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 73.6 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 73.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 70.2 Radford allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15.3 points. DaQuan Smith is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.