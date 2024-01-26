Radford hosts Teel and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 1-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 2-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 1-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 2-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the Radford Highlanders after Samage Teel scored 23 points in Presbyterian’s 80-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 at home. Radford is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 in Big South play. Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South with 14.0 assists per game led by Marquis Barnett averaging 2.7.

Radford averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 6.0 more points per game (76.5) than Radford allows (70.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Radford.

Teel is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 13 points. Barnett is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

