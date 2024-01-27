Radford hosts Teel and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 1-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 2-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 1-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 2-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the Radford Highlanders after Samage Teel scored 23 points in Presbyterian’s 80-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 at home. Radford is third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 in Big South play. Presbyterian is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Radford averages 73.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian scores 6.0 more points per game (76.5) than Radford gives up (70.5).

The Highlanders and Blue Hose meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Radford.

Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Blue Hose. Teel is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.